3 . Flint (Cane Corso)

Flint had a bit of a sad arrival with us, he was found tied to a fence early in the morning by a member of public who brought him to the shelter. He can be quite shy and worried in new situations and around new people, which we feel is understandable under the circumstances. However, once Flint has gotten his confidence with you, he is a bundle of laughs and described as a bit of a goofball, making the staff here laugh daily. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter