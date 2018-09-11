Theatre boss backs Strictly star Faye Tozer to win show

Bosses at The Customs House are delighted to see Faye Tozer flying the flag for South Tyneside as she appears on hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Steps singer, who lives in Boldon with her Sunderland-born husband Michael Smith and their son, Benjamin, was paired with Giovanni Pernice during the launch show of the new Strictly series on Saturday night.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, is backing Faye Tozer to win.

Italian dancer and choreographer Giovanni has reached the finals of the competition twice since joining the show in 2015, finishing in second place with Georgia May-Foote in his debut year and with Debbie McGee last year.

The former Italian Open Latin Dance Champion has graced the stage at The Customs House twice with his shows, Dance is Life and Born to Win. He returns on Monday, March 25, next year, with Dance Is Life.

He said: “We have welcomed the lovely Giovanni to us twice and know he can really put on a show.

“I’m sure he and Faye will make a great team and hopefully bring the Glitterball trophy back home.”

Dance is Life also features one of Strictly’s newest professional dancers, Luba Mushtuk, who has been an assistant choreographer on the show since 2016 and has also performed on tour with Kevin and Karen Clifton.

For those who still miss Robin Windsor in the line-up of professional dancers, the British Latin and ballroom dancer brings his show – The All Fun Farewell Tour – to The Customs House on Sunday, October 21.

He was part of the Strictly Come Dancing family for five years, before a back injury forced him to pull out of the 2014 series.

He is now heading out on tour for the last time, so expect lots of amazing dance routines, fun and cheeky chat.

Other dance performances coming up at The Customs House include Swan Lake on Monday, October 22, and the contemporary show MK Ultra on Tuesday, October 23.

Several dance schools are also showcasing their talents in the coming weeks, including Rebecca Rose School of Arts on Saturday, September 15, NU Dance on Sunday, September 16, and Spotlight Dance Academy on Saturday, September 22, and Sophie Doneathy Dance on Sunday, September 30.

For more details contact the box office on 454 1234.