Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former mayor and two hardworking foster carers are among Wearsiders rewarded in the New Year Honours List 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list, released at 10.30pm on December 30, features hundreds of names, some famous, some unsung, who have worked to make the world a better place.

Among them are foster carers Graham and Jayne Carlisle, from Houghton, both been made Members of the British Empire (MBE) for their work looking after young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Mayor of Sunderland Les Scott, who also served as deputy council leader during his many years as a Labour councillor, was given an MBE for ‘political and public service’.

Les Scott (right) with Sir Keir Starmer and a prize-winning onion from the Herrington Village Show | Les Scott

The honour also recognises the ongoing community work he carries out in Sunderland, particularly his neighbourhood of Herrington, and Les said it was his charity fundraising which had meant the most to him.

"Looking back over 50 years of public service and even longer political activity I believe I have done my bit but its the charity fundraising for Macmillan Cancer, the Foundation of Light and the Salvation Army that gives me the greatest satisfaction,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also gaining an MBE is Judith Barbara Hartley, of Durham City, who served as CEO of British Business Investments, who is honoured for services to Business.