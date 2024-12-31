Former mayor among Sunderland and Durham heroes rewarded in the New Year Honours list 2025
The list, released at 10.30pm on December 30, features hundreds of names, some famous, some unsung, who have worked to make the world a better place.
Among them are foster carers Graham and Jayne Carlisle, from Houghton, both been made Members of the British Empire (MBE) for their work looking after young people.
Former Mayor of Sunderland Les Scott, who also served as deputy council leader during his many years as a Labour councillor, was given an MBE for ‘political and public service’.
The honour also recognises the ongoing community work he carries out in Sunderland, particularly his neighbourhood of Herrington, and Les said it was his charity fundraising which had meant the most to him.
"Looking back over 50 years of public service and even longer political activity I believe I have done my bit but its the charity fundraising for Macmillan Cancer, the Foundation of Light and the Salvation Army that gives me the greatest satisfaction,” he said.
And campaigning former West Boldon subpostmaster Chris Head has been made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for services to justice, in light of his tireless fight following the Horizons scandal.
Meanwhile, Sue Jacques, chief executive of the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, will be made an OBE for services to the NHS.
Also gaining an MBE is Judith Barbara Hartley, of Durham City, who served as CEO of British Business Investments, who is honoured for services to Business.
