The Special Lioness opens new centre for children with profound disabilities

A Wearside charity is helping families with seriously disabled children make new memories.

The Special Lioness was set up by friends Claire Stewart and Amy Howes. Now they have opened a new specialist facility in Washington's Baird Close.

Claire is mum to son Bailey, while Amy has a daughter, Oaife - both children are classed as having Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties (PMLD).

The Special Lioness' team on their big day

They created The Special Lioness seven years ago to provide support for families facing similar challenges. The organisation became a charity four years ago.

"We provide safe spaces for families with disabled children and those with life-limiting conditions," said Claire.

The Special Lioness was a response to a lack of provision for families with children as seriously challenged as Bailey and Oaife, she explained: "There nothing in the local area that supports complex children," said Claire.

"There is a lot for other kids but there's nothing for what we are dealing with.

"I have two other children - I can't take all three of them to a soft play area or a trampoline park or other typical play place because it's just not suitable for all three of them."

The jungle-themed sensory room

The charity's name was chosen quite deliberately: "I was reading a book a few years ago that said the lioness is the most protective mother on Earth - and I thought 'That's me'," said Claire.

The new centre has a special jungle-themed sensory room and there are plans to create a garden to the rear of the building: "This is safe for PMLD children and it is also accessible and it plays to their senses, whether that is sight, hearing or smell," said Claire.

"We have the right sounds, the right lighting - and we have a hoist and changing facilities, which is incredibly rare.

"Although my son is 12, he still wears a pad and will do all his life - I will not change him on the floor, it is not appropriate."

The new centre has been in the pipeline for a while -but things moved forward quickly this month: "We have been planning this for years but we couldn't find the right place for it," said Claire.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman tries out the sensory room

"The last couple of years, we have been putting money aside. We only got the keys to this place two weeks ago and it has been full-on since.!

The charity is also planning to hold specialist groups, with one for pre-school youngsters and another for looked-after children: "One of our trustees has adopted four children, including one with really complex disabilities, so she knows from personal experience what is required," said Claire.