Haunting lyrics capturing Sunderland’s lost shipyards are to be set in steel in a city park.

The Lake Poets’ various odes to Sunderland have become very much part of the city’s fabric, with singer-songwriter Marty Longstaff seeing international fame with his theme for Netflix’s 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' documentary series.

The song - ‘Shipyards’ - was written by Marty Longstaff as a tribute to his late grandad, who worked in the shipyards all his life.

Now, its lyrics are to form the centrepiece of a new music themed artwork overlooking Roker Park’s Grade II-listed bandstand.

It is part of a £1.6million transformation of the park which was recognised as being among the best parks in the country when it was awarded a Green Flag again this summer.

Marty Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets.

The corten steel artwork has been fabricated in the Ulverston workshop of artist Chris Brammall of CB Arts whose distinctive wave railings are a key feature along Seaburn seafront.

Chris, who also made the Propellers of the City artwork for the city's Keel Square, said: "When Marty's 'Shipyards' was put forward as an option it seemed to be perfect for the project.

"Then after speaking to Marty and understanding more of the sentiment behind the lyrics, his family links to the area and the passion he has for Sunderland it was a definite fit. It even turned out that Marty’s dad worked down the pit with my uncle at Vane Tempest so the links just kept getting stronger.

"The winding curved wall we have created is like a piece of industrial archaeology embedded in to the landscape adorned with lyrics and music inspired by Sunderland's rich heritage."

Marty is looking forward to seeing the words of 'Shipyards' set in steel in the park.

"I'm truly honoured to have my words chosen to be immortalised in steel in this amazing new piece by Chris and CB Arts,” he said.

'Shipyards' was written straight from the heart and its lyrics are deeply rooted in the city I so dearly love, so as a songwriter I'm delighted that it has found a place in the hearts of so many.

“I'm also a huge fan of Chris's work, so when we discovered we had a shared heritage and family history, it made it all the more fitting."

"Also fitting is that my first ever performance outside of school was at Roker Park Bandstand at age 13.

“I have such fond memories of it, so I'm overjoyed to know that future generations will get to enjoy performing there, and that concertgoers will get to experience live music in such a beautiful setting in one of our city's most-loved parks.

“Sunderland is an exciting and inspiring place to be a creative person, so I hope that my words and Chris's stunning artwork will inspire others to tap into their creativity in the future too".

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: "This is all about making the most of the area around the historic bandstand and maximising its potential as a performance space.

“The artwork and amphitheatre seating will be a fantastic addition to the park, complementing the new cafe which has become really popular since it opened in the park last year.

" 'Shipyards' has become known and loved the world over since it was chosen as the theme music for 'Sunderland 'til I Die'.

"As well as being a moving tribute to Marty's grandad, it's also a love letter to the city and its industrial heritage and I'm delighted to see its lyrics being immortalised in this artwork. I think it will mean a great deal to people across Sunderland.

"It's especially fitting as it turns out one of Marty's first ever live performances was in Roker bandstand. It also builds on Sunderland's ambitions to increase its cultural offer by offering a broader range of cultural events and opportunities."

The amphitheatre-style seating and artwork are the latest phase of the park's transformation.

Work has already seen the restoration of water features including the waterfall and the boating lake, the installation of the cafe last year and the recent completion of new changing places accessible toilets.

The new artwork is due to be installed next week, with work then taking place on landscaping of the embankment over the winter before the amphitheatre seating area opens to the public in the spring.

The next phase of improvements to the park involving the restoration of the historic bandstand and the former park keeper’s lodge in the third and final stage of the current improvements to the park is anticipated to begin next spring.