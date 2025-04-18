The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Sunderland this Easter weekend

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:33 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the city this Easter weekend.

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 132.5p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139p per litre in Sunderland.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Friday, April 18.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in Sunderland this Easter weekend

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Sunderland, according to PetrolPrices.com | Google Maps

At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 126.9p per litre and diesel cost 136.9p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18.

2. Sainsbury's, Riverside Road

At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 126.9p per litre and diesel cost 136.9p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18. | Google Maps

At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18.

3. Asda, Thompson Road

At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18. | Google Maps

At Morrisons, in Seaburn, unleaded cost 128.9p per litre and diesel cost 137.9p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18.

4. Morrisons, Seaburn

At Morrisons, in Seaburn, unleaded cost 128.9p per litre and diesel cost 137.9p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18. | Google Maps

