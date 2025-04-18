The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Sunderland this Easter weekend

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.
At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 132.5p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139p per litre in Sunderland.
Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Friday, April 18.
