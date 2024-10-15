The Chase's 'Dark Destroyer' helps raise £1,700 for Sunderland charity Grace House
Grace House hosted an exciting quiz night with Shaun, who is also a Mastermind champion, bringing his competitive energy to the event.
A night of laughter, good-natured rivalry and nail-biting trivia rounds was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Eco Logic and Atom, whose support helped make the event a memorable success.
Clearly Drinks’ team emerged as winners, defeating Shaun himself in an exciting contest.
Southwick-based Grace House supports and inspires disabled children, young people and their families by helping them to manage challenges and enjoy the benefits of playing a full part in society.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "A special thanks goes out to Shaun Wallace, whose presence made the evening extra special, and to all the teams who participated and gave it their all.
"We are thrilled to announce that the event raised an incredible £1,700, which will directly support the vital work that Grace House does for disabled children and families.
"We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Navy Club and everyone who attended and supported us, making this event a night to remember.
“Your contribution is invaluable, and your presence shows how much the community cares for the work we do.
"Thank you once again to our sponsors Eco Logic and Atom and to Clearly Drinks, for not only their win but their fantastic support on the night."
For more information on the charity, visit www.gracehouse.co.uk.
