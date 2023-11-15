Events get under way this weekend

Stunning new decorations and a VR ride through Lapland are among exciting Christmas plans unveiled by The Bridges shopping centre for 2023.

Bosses say they are giving a 'new look to old favourites' and introducing a range of exciting experiences to make the run-up to Christmas in Sunderland even more special.

This year the Bridges has dazzling new decorations, giving a glittering new look to the centre.

And it is also offering shoppers the chance to take part in a Lapland Adventure, courtesy of the Bridges’ VR ride.

The VR ride was introduced for Halloween and will now take visitors on a much less scary journey, making it suitable for youngsters and grown ups of all ages.

Passengers take a ride through Lapland, travel around a frozen lake and then through Santa’s workshop – making it an exciting and memorable festive experience.

Tickets for the experience at £5 and can be purchased online at https://BridgesChristmasVR.eventbrite.co.uk

The ride will open on Saturday, November 18 and then will run every Saturday and Sunday until December 17, after which it will be open daily from December 18 to the January 5.

Lapland Adventure will be open 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sundays.

The popular Christmas grotto will return on November 16, with a brand new look for 2023, with children being transported to Santa’s Ice Castle.

Other child friendly events include Breakfast with Santa at Waterstones and the return of the ever-popular Reindeer Dash on December 3, organised in partnership with Sunderland BID and supporting the Red Sky Foundation.

The Bridges is also now part of the Sunderland Gift Card scheme, with 46 of the centre stores participating.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges believes this festive season will be one to remember.

“We’ve given a new look to a number of our favourites, including the grotto and the decorations which we believe really have the wow factor,” she said.

“Our VR ride will have a Christmas theme and there are lots of different activities taking place right up until the big day, including the return of late night shopping to make it more convenient for people who can’t get out during the day.

“We have pulled out all the stops and hopefully will make it a Christmas to remember.”

Late night trading will be available for Black Friday on 24 November where there will be a whole host of special offers available, with regular late night shopping beginning on 11 December.