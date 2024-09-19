The best things about Sunderland, according to the Google Gemini AI chatbot

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 19th Sep 2024, 05:09 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 09:29 BST

Anyone who knows anything knows Sunderland is a great place to live.

This truth being established, we decided to put Google’s new Gemini AI tool to the test by asking it to furnish us with the best things about Sunderland.

And, by and large, we agree - though we’re not sure how well one of the suggestions will go down well with some of our readers.

So, in Gemini’s own exact words, these are the ten best things about Sunderland.

Roker and Seaburn offer stunning coastal views and sandy shores.

1. Beautiful beaches

Roker and Seaburn offer stunning coastal views and sandy shores. | sn

Photo Sales
Discover the city's shipbuilding heritage and cultural attractions.

2. Rich history

Discover the city's shipbuilding heritage and cultural attractions. | se

Photo Sales
Explore galleries, museums, and theaters showcasing local talent.

3. Vibrant arts scene

Explore galleries, museums, and theaters showcasing local talent. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Enjoy lively pubs, bars, and clubs for a fun night out.

4. Exciting nightlife

Enjoy lively pubs, bars, and clubs for a fun night out. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Google