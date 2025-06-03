But what about stations at which no passengers ever turn up?
Based on data published by the Office of Rail and Road, the list below details the 17 least-used railway stations across the North, providing the total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24 for each station as well as the total number of entries and exits the previous year in 2022/23 in brackets.
Here are the least-used railway stations across the North...
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.