The promotional event starts today, Monday October 2 - so what better time to show your support for your local curryhouse?
From a smooth Korma to a fiery vindaloo - and not forgetting the ever-popular Chicken Tikka Masala - everyone has a favourite. What's yours?
Here are the best places in Sunderland to stop off for a Ruby according to review website Tripadvisor.
All venues on the list have a 4*-rating or better on the back of at least 50 reviews.
1. Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace, Sunderland.
Yuvraaj has a 5* rating on the back of 326 reviews.
Comments include "Love this place and the staff. Always quality food and services" and "A wide range of dishes on offer and everything I've tried has been delicious."
2. Babaji, Mary Street, city centre
Babaji has a 5* rating on the back of 112 reviews. Comments include "The food and service was fantastic" and "The ambiance is great, the staff are friendly and helpful and the food is amazing."
3. Spice Empire, Church Lane, city centre
Spice Empire has a 4.5* rating on the back of 411 reviews. Comments include "Food was lovely and the service was spot on, did not have to wait long at all," and "Little gem of a place, the inside is just fabulous, staff very friendly."
4. My Delhi, Borough Road, city centre
My Delhi has a 5* rating on the back of 106 reviews. Comments include "The restaurant is welcoming and clean. The staff were lovely and the food and cocktails were fantastic," and "The railway station lamb curry and dilli paneer butter masala were amazing! Great to go as a group and share a few dishes."