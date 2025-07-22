‘That show should come back’ - Charlotte Crosby calls for popular MTV show to return

Charlotte Crosby has called for a popular MTV show to return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Crosby, from Sunderland, appeared on Ireland AM where she called for MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us to return to TV screens.

The reality TV star was the host of the show when it launched in 2017 - presenting alongside the now-convicted sex offender Stephen Bear, her fellow Geordie Shore housemate, Scotty T, and a series of guest hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of five series, the show would follow friends, family members and couples are they designed a tattoo for each other - with the other not seeing the outcome until it was inked on their body.

When appeared on Ireland AM, hosts Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell, brought up the show with the 35-year-old reality star.

Charlotte Crosby at the 'Just Tattoo Of Us: Can You Deal With The Reveal' pop-up tattoo parlour in 2017. | Getty Images

Tommy said: “I presume they don't allow this to be made anymore as well but I loved your show, Just Tattoo of Us.

“So you used to get a couple and they would put a tattoo on each other but they didn’t know what it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the tattoos that some of those couples did to each other, I’m surprised they ever talked to each other again.”

Charlotte expressed her horror at some of the tattoos that she had seen during the show’s run but called for Just Tattoo of Us to return to our TV screens.

She said: “That show was absolutely outrageous.

“These tattoos, you would be glad to walk off the show because some of the tattoos that I saw were absolutely life ruining.

“I couldn’t believe that friends were doing this to each other, but that was a great show, wasn’t it?

“That show should come back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy touched on the drama that the show would create and probed to see if there had been any fights as a result of the show.

He added: “The drama of waiting to see them to take the goggles off to see what they’ve done to each other, it’s honestly... but like for you, you presented that show so surely the bust ups and the fights between them must have been incredible.”

Rather than speaking about any potential bust ups, Charlotte highlighted that she had went through the entire experience herself so she was able to reflect on it first-hand.

She responded: “It was horrendous but as a presenter, you have to go through it yourself too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I had to be the person who was getting a tattoo, so I had to go through the full experience that everyone else did - and, wow!

“Stephen Bear got me a tattoo.

“I can’t show you it because I had it removed and then covered up because it was that bad.”

She is set to host a signing event at the Metrocentre on Sunday, August 3 - tickets are available at: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/whats-on/events/charlotte-crosby-at-waterstones.