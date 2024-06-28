Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veterans and serving members of the armed forces are being offered a free breakfast as part of events to thank services personnel past and present in Sunderland.

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco. Submitted picture. | Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco. Submitted picture.

The Tesco café will be offering a warm welcome on Sunday, June 30, as part of events to mark Armed Forces Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket chain said as a thank-you for their service, all serving Armed Forces personnel, regulars and reservists can present their MOD90 identification card at the Sunderland Tesco café in Newcastle Road and get The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast, Sausage Bap, Veggie Bap or the Bacon Bap for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the third year Tesco has made the gesture, and for 2024 it has been extended to veterans with a valid Veteran’s ID card. The promotion is limited to one free breakfast per cardholder.

Ashwin Prasad, Group Chief Product Officer at Tesco and Exec Sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: “As the largest private employer of Armed Forces veterans in the UK we feel a close affinity with Armed Forces personnel. Everyone loves a free breakfast and it’s a nice way of thanking them for their service.”

Rhys Little, chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We take great pride in our connection with the Armed Forces. We’ve received the Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now – in 2016 and 2020 – and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014.”

Other branches are also running the offer. To find your nearest Tesco café, visit https://www.tesco.com/zones/tesco-cafe