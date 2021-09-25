Teesside Airport to remain closed for the weekend following aircraft incident

The incident happened just after 9.30 am on Saturday.

Teesside Airport will remain closed over the weekend after a pilot and two passengers were taken to hospital following an incident on Saturday morning, September 25.

The Airport has urged customers not to contact Loganair and added it hopes to reopen on Monday.

Teesside Airport said: “Following an incident involving a light aircraft this morning, we will remain closed for the weekend so the Air Accident Investigation Branch can carry out a thorough investigation. We are hopeful the airport will reopen on Monday.

"As a result of this closure, Loganair will be contacting customers affected with details on how to claim a full refund or rebook an alternative date. They request that customers do not phone Loganair at this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank all of our passengers who have been very understanding today. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the three people onboard at the time of the incident and their families.”

Three people were taken to James Cook Hospital, one with serious injuries.

The spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said two patients were transported by road and one was taken to hospital by air.

A spokesperson for NEAS said: "We were called at 09:35 to reports of a light aircraft crashing at Durham Tees Valley Airport.

"We sent two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, an officer and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance. In total three patients were taken to James Cook hospital, one with serious injuries.

"One patient was taken by air and the two other patients were transported by road."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the three people onboard at the time of the incident and their families.

“At this time I want to thank the incredible response by the airport fire service and the immediate response of local emergency services to the incident.”

Flights have been diverted to Newcastle International Airport.