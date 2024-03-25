Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thankfully the teenager was not seriously injured.

A teenager was struck by a vehicle on a busy Sunderland road during rush hour.

Thankfully the boy was left with only minor injuries, but there were traffic tailbacks while emergency services attended the scene in Durham Road, not far from Thornholme Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just before 8.30am this morning (Monday, March 25), police received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle on Durham Road in Sunderland, near the junction with Ivanhoe Crescent.

“Emergency services attended the scene, where they found a teenage boy who had sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped to assist police with enquires. The male was taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged shortly after.