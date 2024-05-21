Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evan Hansen. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

A teenager has died after being found seriously injured near the A19.

Police are continuing to appeal for information over the incident, which originally saw officers receiving a report of concern for a male who was understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance to the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow.

The call came in shortly before 6.10am on Wednesday, May 15.

Emergency services attended the scene where they located a person matching the description given on the cycle track that runs close to Salcombe Avenue, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesperson said: “The male, aged 17, had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died on Saturday, May 18.

“The male can now be named as Evan Hansen from the Simonside area of Jarrow. His next of kin continue to receive support from specially-trained officers.”

An investigation was launched Northumbria Police, with officers saying they aimed to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report – with the cause of Evan’s injuries currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Neal Craig, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is devastating news and we continue to offer our support to Evan’s loved ones at this tragic time.

“A number of enquiries are underway to ascertain exactly how Evan has sustained his injuries, and how he ended up on the cycle track.

“I’d like to thank those who have come forward with information to date – however, we know this is a busy area with many passing motorists and residents, including dog walkers.

“Please get in touch if you think you can assist our enquiries – even the smallest detail might help us to get answers for Evan’s family.”

Officers have asked any further witnesses who might have saw a male in the Jarrow area in the early hours, and anyone with further information, to get in touch with police.

They are particularly keen to hear from any passing motorists who were driving in the area at the time who might have dashcam footage, or those with CCTV or doorbell footage.