Teenage X Factor hopeful makes it through to Judges' Houses stage

Singing sensation Molly Scott has made it through to the next round of ITV’s X Factor.

Millions watched the teenager from Easington battle for a seat in the Six Chair Challenge on Saturday night.

Molly has made it through to the next stage.

The 16-year-old, who recently picked her GCSE from English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, was emotional as she performed her version of A Great Big World’s ‘Say Something’.

As part of the show’s latest twist each of the categories’ acts have to battle it out for a chair, which will enable them to go through to the next round at the Judges’ Houses.

After Molly’s song she was given a standing ovation by judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson - and a seat.

However, as part of the challenge the chairs can be removed and they may lose out to fellow singers who are still to perform.

Proud mum Louise Scott, a teaching assistant who works in Hartlepool, said: “It was hard watching her perform as she was very tearful and naturally you feel so much for her.

“Her dad, brother, boyfriend, nana and quite a few other family members were able to go down and watch her, which was amazing.

“We’re just all so proud.

“It was a bit nerve wracking for people watching as she got a seat, but there was still another singer to perform.”

But thankfully it was revealed tonight that Molly kept her place and will now be off to her mentor Simon Cowell’s house.

Louise said: “On Saturday night we went up to my mam’s to watch the show to celebrate.

“Molly went out with her boyfriend.”

She added: “It’s just so exciting and incredible seeing her up on stage in front of thousands performing.”

Molly is already a familiar face on the region’s pub circuit, performing at birthdays, weddings, charity events and other special occasions.

She is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous North East X Factor winners Joe McElderry (2009), Little Mix (2011) and James Arthur (2012).