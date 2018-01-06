Teacher backing national campaign to celebrate the profession and advise parents

A teacher is backing a Government drive to celebrate the important job they do and the positive impact they have on pupils.

The campaign is led by the Department for Education and aims to highlight and celebrate the job teachers do and impact this has.

Shotton Hall Academy.

It will also provide parents with advice on how they can help their children continue to achieve more in the year ahead.

Teachers across the country are sharing their highlights from the last year, their professional ambitions for the year ahead and advice for parents to support their child’s studies in 2018.

Lucy Tempest, a philosophy teacher from Shotton Hall Academy in Peterlee is supporting the activity in the region.

Lucy said: “A teaching highlight has to be my Year 7 students coming up to me and telling me that I am their favourite teacher and I make them love the subject.

“This always puts a smile on my face when I think about it. “I’m keen to nurture this enthusiasm from students in the year ahead too.

“My advice as a parent myself would be help your children to become organised.

“It is a big leap for students to go from primary where a lot is done for them to secondary where they have to write homework down and make sure it is done on time.

“I find this is where many students struggle.

“Check their homework planner every other night and in particular on a Friday or Saturday so there is plenty of time to complete tasks over the weekend.”

This activity builds on the recent #teacherschangelives campaign launched by the Department for Education and calls for as many people in education as possible to support with a short video, tweet or post linking using the #teacherschangelives hashtag.