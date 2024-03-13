Taylor Wimpey celebrates launch of new Seaham Garden Village development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaham Garden Village officially launched at the end of January, with reservations currently being taken from Taylor Wimpey’s Burdon Fields development in Ryhope.

Among the new homes available is the three-bedroom Owlton housetype. The Owlton is ideal for young couples or families looking for some extra space and a place to entertain family and friends. On the ground floor, there is an open plan layout, so that homeowners are not missing out on any family time whilst in the kitchen. The double doors from the living room lead into the garden, allowing potential homebuyers to bring the outside in on those sunny days. The ground floor is finished with a separate WC/utility area, perfect for storing the washing machine and laundry. Upstairs, a double bedroom and a single bedroom have access to the main bathroom, with the top floor providing a perfect getaway with a large bedroom and an en-suite shower room.

Sarah Whittingham, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East said: “We enjoyed a fantastic opening weekend for Seaham Garden Village, with a range of prospective customers - from first time buyers to growing families. Those who stopped by enjoyed learning about what’s planned for the area, including a new village centre, a primary school and a community growing area which will be perfect for green-fingered residents. Seaham Garden Village will also see half of the site being dedicated to green open space, landscaping, and multiple play areas for children.

Welcome to Seaham Garden Village

“Our two new show-homes, the three-bedroom Eynsford and four-bedroom Corkham housetypes, will be launching on 20th April giving prospective buyers a chance to visualise themselves within our fantastic new community. We encourage anyone interested in finding out more about joining the Seaham Garden Village community to get in touch with our sales team.”

Situated in the coastal community of Seaham, Seaham Garden Village will eventually comprise 1,500 stunning new energy efficient homes which will feature PV solar panels and triple glazed windows. Future residents will also benefit from the proximity to Seaham town centre and a variety of retail, office, leisure, education and community facilities. As part of the first release of homes, prices start at £184,995 for a two-bedroom home.