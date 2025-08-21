Tattoo artist creates full back piece of the North East’s Ibiza Final Boss

The Ibiza Final Boss is continuing to take the internet by storm.

Jack Kay, dubbed as the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’, went viral after video of him dancing wearing a thick gold chain and vest top with a bag strap across his shoulder with a distinguishable haircut was shared on social media.

The initial video starring the clubber was posted to the TikTok account of men’s fashion shop Zero Six West on the island, who also sell club tickets for events across the party island.

Relatively little is still known about 26-year-old Jack, who has recently signed a deal with boohooMAN, however, one key fact is that he is from the North East.

An award-winning tattoo artist has created a full back piece design of the Ibiza Final Boss. | A Star Tattoos

Some outlets have reported him as being from Newcastle, whereas others have stated that the Ibiza Final Boss is from Crook, in County Durham.

Having amassed almost 200,000 followers on his own Instagram account, it is fair to say that Jack is taking the internet by storm and one tattoo artist has looked to immortalise him forever.

Daniel Rossetter, of the award winning Chessington-based A Star Tattoos, has showcased a full back piece stencil of the Ibiza Final Boss on his TikTok account.

The tattooist is popular with past and present Premier League footballers such as Declan Rice, Ivan Toney, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, and more.

The piece captures Jack’s iconic haircut, bright white smile and gold chain - with block letters of ‘Ibiza Final Boss’ under the portrait.

Footage on TikTok does appear to show the start of a tattoo taking place but keen-eyed viewers have highlighted that the tattoo machines of the artists in the video don’t appear to be working - leading to some commenters believing that it is just a joke.

Jack even commented himself stating: “That’s sick lad”.

You can follow A Star Tattoos on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@astartattoos.