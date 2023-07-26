Dr Who has helped Alan Devine be named one of Sunderland's best gardeners.

Alan, a Gentoo tenant from Ryhope, is celebrating after winning the company's annual ‘Ready, Set, Grow!’ gardening competition.

Gentoo tenants Claire Devine with her father Alan Devine, David Rogers, Estate Supervisor at Gentoo, Louise Bassett, Chief Executive Officer at Gentoo, Alan Gordon, Neighbourhood Coordinator at Gentoo, Tracy Rose, Lead Customer Experience Coordinator at RE:GEN and Julie Calvert, Neighbourhood Coordinator at Gentoo.

The judging panel, which included gardening enthusiasts from Gentoo and a representative from RE:GEN Group, was impressed with the garden’s features including animal-shaped hedges, pristinely cut grass and unique décor including a handmade Tardis.

Alan has lived with his wife in their Gentoo home for 40 years and has dedicated his retirement to working in the garden.

He collected the prize for Best Tenant Garden and won £200 worth of vouchers, a personalised trophy and a certificate from sponsors RE:GEN Group.

"II was over the moon to hear I had won the gardening competition; I never win anything," he said.

"I have always had a positive experience with Gentoo and have lived in my home for 40 years.

"I spend a lot of time in the garden, often until late at night, making sure everything is looking its best."

Gentoo CEO Louise Bassett said: "The quality of this year’s entries reflects the hard work and dedication our tenants put into creating beautiful gardens and outdoor spaces.

"The competition is a brilliant way to bring communities together and recognise tenants and residents who take pride in our city and their homes.

"Our annual gardening competition is just one of the many ways we invest in communities and continue to make a positive contribution to our neighbourhoods."

Paul Flannigan, Director of People and Culture at RE:GEN Group, added: "Being able to positively impact the local communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do here at RE:GEN, so it was great to be asked by Gentoo to support this competition.

"I know my colleagues who were involved in the judging process have thoroughly enjoyed meeting the residents and seeing all the hard work that has gone into each and every entry submitted – a huge well done to the winners!”

Now in its seventh year, the city-wide ‘Ready, Set, Grow!’ competition encourages tenants and local schools to showcase their gardening talent.

