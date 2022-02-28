Tam urges others to join fire service 'home'

Bangladesh-born Tambir Ali – known as Tam by his friends and colleagues at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) – joined the service almost a year ago and says he feels like he has found a home.

The 27-year-old found himself in foster care as a child and says he never felt like he had a place he could call home – until he joined the fire service.

The father-of-two. from Seaham, says he wants more people with Asian heritage to follow in his footsteps.

Firefighter Tambir Ali

As TWFRS launch a new recruitment drive for firefighters, Tam said: “Growing up in foster care, you don’t have many opportunities but the fire service gave me an opportunity.

“Representation matters, when a young Asian girl or boy sees me come to their school to do a talk on safety, or turn up to a house fire and work with my watch to extinguish it, they might just see their future self.

He added: “I’m the only person of colour on my watch but it doesn’t matter. We are all equals. My colleagues have my back in every situation and I theirs.”

Based at Farringdon Community Fire Station, Tam’s views on diversification have been echoed by one of TWFRS’s highest ranking firefighters.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay thanked Tam for his openness and encouraged others to join their ranks during their biggest recruitment drive in years.

She said “It’s difficult to be so open about your experiences, but I hope that Tam’s story inspires people who might not have thought of a career in the fire service.

“As a woman I have faced some challenges but the face of the service is changing and it is an exciting time to be a part of that.

“We are continuing with one of the biggest recruitment drives in many years and want to encourage others to consider a career with us.”