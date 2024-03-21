Talented child golfer to take part in 36-hole challenge in aid of Chloe and Liam Together Trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 10-year-old boy who is taking the golfing world by storm is set to take on the ultimate challenge in aid of charity.
Joseph Newby, only took up the sport three years ago and has already proved he's a natural when it comes to golfing.
The youngster from Sunderland will take part in a 36-hole challenge at South Shields Club and Whitburn Golf Club where he's a member to raise money for The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.
Through the Trust's support, Joseph has been able to take part in numerous competitions and travel thanks to funding and he now wants to give something back.
Joseph's dad Craig is so proud of his son's achievements, winning numerous tournaments, he knows his son will go far in the sport.
He said: "This is going to be quite the challenge for Joseph but he's looking forward to it. I'm so proud when I see him out on that golf course doing what he does best.
"The golf clubs have been so supportive of Joseph and helped him so much with coaching and offering the teeing off times free of charge.
"We just want to raise as much money as we can and give something back the charity."
Joseph will take part in the challenge with Ben Roberts And Darren McCall on Friday, 5 April teeing off at South Shields Golf Club at 9am for the first 18 holes then teeing off at Whitburn Golf Club in the afternoon to complete the last 18 holes.
Every penny counts and donations to the fundraiser can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ykdkhp-give-something-back Joseph will also will heading off to London later in the year to compete in another tournament.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.