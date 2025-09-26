'Talent and commitment' - North East engineering apprentices earmarked as stars of tomorrow
Jake Turner, based at South Shields depot and Thomas Bone, based at Sunderland depot, both claimed individual awards at the company’s annual ‘Apprentice of the Year’ event at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Jake scooped the company’s Rising Star Award and claimed third place in the Apprentice of the Year Award (Y3), while Thomas claimed runner-up in the Apprentice of the Year Award (Y2), capping a hugely positive event for the region. Jake was also named as the North East Apprentice of the Year.
The event showcased the exceptional skills and commitment of Stagecoach apprentices, who are considered a vital part of the company’s future and a testament to its commitment to developing talent.
"The talent and commitment on display at this year’s awards was truly inspiring and I was delighted to see Jake and Thomas recognised for their exceptional development,” said Gary Chisholm, Engineering Director for Stagecoach North East. "Our apprentices are a fundamental part of our business.
“Their dedication to engineering excellence and community spirit is exactly what drives us forward,” Gary added. “We are incredibly proud of all of their efforts and look forward to watching them continue to grow their careers with us."
Stagecoach's apprenticeship programme is one of the most highly regarded in the industry, attracting a high calibre of candidates each year. The apprentices are integral to delivering real results for the business and the communities it serves.
The awards ceremony brought together apprentices, managers, directors, and training providers, as well as key sponsors. It highlighted outstanding achievements across various categories, including the coveted Stagecoach Apprentice of the Year titles.