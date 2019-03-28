Tale of Two Monkeys: Trailer released for new film telling story of how New Monkey and Blue Monkey became centre of Sunderland's rave club culture

The first trailer has been released of the documentary film being made about Sunderland's dance scene clubs.

Sunderland University students Rob Kilburn, Lewis Dodds and George Christaki are working on Two Monkeys.

It will tell the story of city clubs the Blue Monkey, which was in Bedford Street, and its successor the New Monkey, in Pallion Road.

They have been flooded with offers from people who want to share their stories about the venues and their part in Wearside's rave scene history.

The documentary so far features a host of people responsible for playing music - including Makina, a form of hardcore techno - to the crowds, including MC G-Force, DJ Spen and promoter and DJ Jason Bushby, MC Scotty Jay, DJ Scott and MC Turbo D.

They have interviewed a cop who had been drafted in to be part of a Northumbria Police raid but had also been to the club as a punter, as well as former Echo reporter Nigel Green.

It also touches on a murder inquiry, the city's underworld scene, drug culture, as well as people's love for the music and friendships it helped forge.

After their initial project launch, the filmmakers have made the decision to concentrate on the New Monkey and Blue Monkey clubs as there was little footage available of the After Dark venue in Monkwearmouth.

Their first trailer comes as the team look to hit a £750 target to finance the project through a Crowdfunder campaign within the next nine days.

Cash raised will help cover the cost of travel across the region as they interview people, collect footage and convert it, with 24 hours of film already amassed.

The project comes on the heels of North East Parkour, which won Rob and Lewis, alongside fellow students Frank Sverhga and Isaac Johnson, a Royal Television Society Award a title in its student category, as well as one of the craft awards at last month's ceremony.

Rob said: "Lots of people went to these clubs and wanted to tell us how much of a great time they had, but we can't put a lot of that in the documentary, so we've home in on people who were involved.

"It's been interesting to hear these stories and me and Lewis weren't even born when all of this was going on at the Blue Money and New Monkey."

Rob is leading the project's production and directing, Lewis is filming and editing, while George is its sound recordist.

All are studying digital film production.

Rob, who also runs the Tyne and Weird Facebook page has also had his film Broken Window, which is about the North East's graffiti scene, accepted for Sunderland Shorts film festival, which will run from May 8 to 11.

Those who donate to the appeal will be given an item or mention in return for their support, depending on the amount gifted.

To find out more visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/twomonkeys-documentary

Anyone who would like to contact the team can email Tyneandweird@outlook.com



