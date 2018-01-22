Takeaway boxes, children’s toys, clothes and dirty nappies are fly-tipped in Sunderland community

Takeaway boxes with half eaten bits of food inside, clothes, children’s toys, a mattress and even dirty nappies are among the items being fly-tipped regularly in a Sunderland community according to one disgusted resident.

One resident today hit out at the problems in Pennywell after stumbling across the rubbish in the past few weeks.

Our pictures show the extent of the problem, with bin bags left strewn across green spaces.

Pennywell man Carl Bradbury got in touch with the Echo after seeing the rubbish.

“People are just choosing to dump bags of rubbish here,” said Mr Bradbury, 46.

“It’s not always massive amounts of stuff but there are loads of different things, not just every day household rubbish.

“The bags get ripped in the wind so there are dirty nappies all over the place.

“It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Mr Bradbury added that the issue is becoming a regular problem after he noticed rubbish dumped in the same area earlier in the new year.

“Things were cleaned up by the council when it happened in the first week of January, but now this has happened again,” said the joiner, who walks his dog in the area.

“There are problems with the subway which leads from Pennywell to Grindon as well.

“It looks like some kids have got someone’s brown wheelie bin and emptied all of the grass into the subway.

“It is full of cans and pop bottles too.

“That’s a shame after the subway area was painted only recently.”

Our Clean Streets campaign is calling on Wearsiders to take more care of their personal waste and dispose of rubbish in bins or the nearest tip.

The outcome will mean a cleaner, more welcoming space for us all to work, live and socialise in.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online to sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.