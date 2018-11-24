Take a tour around a world of cribs as church hosts display of Nativity scenes ahead of Advent

It will be away in more than 100 mangers for one church as it opens its doors to show off its collection of cribs.

Houghton Methodist Church has put the displays on show in the lead up to the start of Advent as it brings together the collection of nativity scenes belonging to its parishioners.

The Nativity scenes on show are made from a host of different materials.

Hilary Brereton, a member of the church’s council and its administrator, said: “This is our 11th year and it’s become a tradition to put these cribs from around the world on display.

“There’s over 100 and they are mainly from members and friends of the church.

“We have got them from every continent and countries including Cuba, Vietnam, Peru, and we also have a lot from Germany.

“People have brought them back from holidays and we also have a lot through Traidcraft.

“It started off on quite a small scale, but people took it from there.

“It’s fascinating to see how they’ve been made and we have some made of lace, some made from paper, bamboo, there’s a fantastic variation.”

The display at the Mautland Street church will be open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and Saturday and on Sundays from 1pm to 4pm and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday until Saturday, December 1.

The display follows on from the church’s Festival of Poppies, which was created using more than 2,000 knitted or crocheted flowers made by members ahead of Remembrance Sunday, with two silhouette soldiers also put on show after they were gifted to the church by the Armed Forces Communities Programme.

Another of the displays on show.

Donations to the Royal British Legion collected during the festival raised £544 for the charity.

Houghton Le Spring Methodist Chruch Christmas crib celection.