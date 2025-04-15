Part of the £600m Riverside Sunderland regeneration, the buildings deliver nearly 157,000 sq ft of top-grade office space overlooking the River Wear.

They’re among just four new-build office schemes to complete in UK regional cities this year, putting Sunderland in a strong position to attract new businesses.

Partner at Knight Frank, Patrick Matheson, says demand for Grade A offices continues to outstrip supply as businesses prioritise ESG credentials, amenity and location and he believes Sunderland is well placed to take advantage of this.

He said: “It’s a very exciting time for the city - the completion of Maker & Faber on the hugely ambitious Riverside Sunderland development couldn’t have been better timed.”

Developed by Landid and funded by Legal & General, the offices boast strong sustainability credentials and are designed to appeal to modern employers and top talent.

James Silver, managing director at Landid, added: “Maker & Faber are two stunning new buildings that provide grade A office space in the heart of one of the UK’s fastest-changing cities. Sunderland is undergoing transformation at a rate not seen in decades, and these new offices are playing a part in that, with plans to create 1m sq. ft. of commercial property across the Riverside Sunderland site.

“This is one of the most exciting cities in the UK right now, with a clear vision that is delivering high quality places to work, but also to live and play too.”

Take a look inside the striking new development in our gallery below:

3 . Contributed Office space that rivals the very best on offer in any UK regional city. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales