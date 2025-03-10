Take a look at the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in Sunderland

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the city.

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 136.9p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 142.3p per litre in Sunderland.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, March 10.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Sunderland, according to PetrolPrices.com.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in Sunderland

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Sunderland, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 132.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

2. Sainsbury's, Riverside Road

At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 132.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Morrisons, in Seaburn, unleaded cost 133.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

3. Morrisons, Seaburn

At Morrisons, in Seaburn, unleaded cost 133.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 134.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10.

4. Asda, Thompson Road

At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 134.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMotoristsWriting
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice