Take a look at the cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in Sunderland

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 136.9p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 142.3p per litre in Sunderland.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Monday, March 10.

1 . Cheapest places for petrol in Sunderland These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Sunderland, according to PetrolPrices.com. | Google Maps

2 . Sainsbury's, Riverside Road At Sainsbury's, on Riverside Road, unleaded cost 132.9p per litre and diesel cost 141.9p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

3 . Morrisons, Seaburn At Morrisons, in Seaburn, unleaded cost 133.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps

4 . Asda, Thompson Road At Asda, on Thompson Road, unleaded cost 134.7p per litre and diesel cost 141.7p per litre on the afternoon of Monday, March 10. | Google Maps