Suspected drink driver arrested after vehicle smashes into shop in Fencehouses

A suspected drink driver has been arrested by police the vehicle he was driving smashed into a shop.
Police were called to Fencehouses, last night, after reports a vehicle had crashed into a shop.
As yet, it is unsure how much damage has been caused to Lisa's Salon.
In a tweet put out by Durham Police they said "the West Insp and Sgt were out, amongst jobs dealt with were a call to a vehicle that had collided with a shop ion Fencehouses.
"Owner of the vehicle arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.
Today, a temporary barrier remained in place outside the salon in South Crescent.
The owner of the salon wished not to comment.