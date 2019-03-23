Suspected drink driver arrested after vehicle smashes into shop in Fencehouses

A suspected drink driver has been arrested by police the vehicle he was driving smashed into a shop.

Police were called to Fencehouses, last night, after reports a vehicle had crashed into a shop.

As yet, it is unsure how much damage has been caused to Lisa's Salon.

In a tweet put out by Durham Police they said "the West Insp and Sgt were out, amongst jobs dealt with were a call to a vehicle that had collided with a shop ion Fencehouses.

"Owner of the vehicle arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Today, a temporary barrier remained in place outside the salon in South Crescent.

The owner of the salon wished not to comment.