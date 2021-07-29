Trees and patches of ground have been damaged those to the castle after suspected secondary fires were started in the area.

It has led Tyne and Wear Fire to appeal for help to find those responsible for the incidents, with its firefighters calling on parents to ensure they know where their children are as the summer school holiday continues.

Hylton Castle's wild flowers are in full bloom, but other areas of its grounds and surrounding trees and land have been left damaged by fires.

A spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that over the past two weeks there have been a spate of deliberate fires located around the immediate grounds of Hylton Castle.

"Firefighters from Marley Park Community Fire Station have attended seven secondary grassland fires in the area mainly in the afternoon and early evenings.

“This antisocial behaviour is putting people’s lives at risk, not only for the young individuals creating the fires but also the members of the public who might require urgent emergency assistance from the firefighters who are dealing with the deliberate blazes.

Deliberate fires have been set around Hylton Castle grounds, including this incident where a tree and land was left damaged.

“We would urge parents to be extra vigilant of the whereabouts of their children during the summer holidays.

“Hylton Castle is a much loved cultural and heritage asset in the region, which is currently being renovated.

"These grassland fires could easily get out-of-hand during the current dry conditions, which is dangerous for residents, wildlife and the surrounding buildings.”

People can report incidents to Firestoppers anonymously online via http://firestoppersreport.co.uk or pass on information by calling 0800 169 5558.

