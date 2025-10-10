‘Super excited for everyone to see it’ - South Shields director’s latest film is almost finished

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Oct 2025, 15:06 BST
A South Shields director has given an update on his upcoming North East-based film.

Nathan Glendinning, from South Shields, has revealed that his latest short film, based in the North East, is nearing completion.

The director has worked in television and video advertisement for the last ten years but has also created short films about stories from the area that he is from.

One of his previous short films, titled ‘Nowt Like Home’, focused on celebrating the culture of South Shields by showcasing what the area has to offer.

His latest short film, titled ‘The Bluebird’s Daughter’, is set in Byker and is about a little girl who is out looking for her dad, who has been missing for a few days.

The Bluebird's Daughter is nearing completion.placeholder image
The Bluebird's Daughter is nearing completion. | Other 3rd Party

To ensure that the film remains true to its roots, Nathan put out a casting call for North East actors earlier this year and received hundreds of responses.

With filming having wrapped in August, post production is now well underway and Nathan has expressed his excitement about getting to share the finished piece with others.

He said: “I think the amount of attention and support that was around it from different pockets of the community was just so good, there was a really big buzz among everyone who was contributing to the set.

“I’m super excited for everyone to see it, especially because we’ve had such a following around it from people in South Shields all the way to Byker, so I’m looking forward to everyone seeing all those efforts coming together.

“This is the first short film that I’ve done where there has been such a buzz about it so because of that, all the actors really brought their A game and there were just moments were I was able to see some of the best performances that I’ve seen in my time in this industry.

“I think that comes from how supported the project was and how everyone has really cared about the script, as well as the story behind it.

“There are some big moments in the film and I couldn’t have asked for a better performance from everyone involved.”

Nathan has also given an insight into what viewers can expect from the short film and revealed that he hopes to told a screening event before the end of the year.

He added: “There is going to be a couple of moments, especially towards the end of the film, that are going to have some twists to it, as well as some quite powerful and tender moments.

The film is expected to be complete before the end of the year.placeholder image
The film is expected to be complete before the end of the year. | Other 3rd Party

“I’m hoping that it will put a mirror up to what it is really like living in these kind of areas as it is a really honest and raw story.

“So we’re around halfway through post production now and we are planning to have it finished before the end of the year.

“We are planning to get a screening put together to thank everyone who contributed towards the film and to celebrate it before it goes out on its film festival run.”

To keep up to date with The Bluebird’s Daughter, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571536221691.

