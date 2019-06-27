Super eating champion Kyle Gibson defeated by latest food challenge in Sunderland
Super eater Kyle Gibson was forced to admit defeat after failing to finish his latest eating challenge.
After coming out on top in a series of extreme food challenges, the 20-year-old decided to take on yet another challenge at The Meat Up Bar and Grill on Derwent Street, Sunderland.
Taking place on Wednesday, June 26, the challenge saw Kyle go head-to-head with Ross Appleby, 40, after he was challenged on Facebook.
The pair were were tasked with eating a table full of food in just 50 minutes.
The spread included a 16-inch BBQ chicken pizza, sticky chicken wings, breaded chicken strips and loaded potato skins.
The feast also included hanging chicken, Louisiana soul burger, The Meat Up burger, and a ham and mushroom parmo.
And to finish it all off the pair had to stuff down a waffle tower with ice cream.
After a strong start Kyle looked set to finish the feast but the final minutes saw him struggle to finish it all, leaving around four slices of pizza and some coleslaw.
Fellow competitor Ross was out of the game around the half way mark, leaving the majority of the food untouched.
After the challenge, Kyle said: “It is the first one I haven’t finished in quite a while.
“I think it was the pizza that got me in the end.”
Despite failing to beat the clock on this occasion, Kyle – who took up competitive eating around four years ago – been making a name for himself by winning a number of food challenges across the country.
Earlier in June he impressed fans after eating the entire McDonald’s breakfast menu in just 18 minutes.
And Kyle even starred in a one-off Channel 4 documentary called Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute.
The show which was aired earlier in June, followed three UK competitive eaters, who can consume mountains of food in minutes.