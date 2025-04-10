Spectacular time-lapse footage shows striking sunrise over silhouette of ship on the Port of Tyne
Striking footage shows the sun rising over a ship on the Port of Tyne Anchorage. In the 18-second timelapse video, captured by John Fatkin, the bright sun appears from behind a silhouette of the carrier Issara Naree to take its place in the orange early morning sky.
The UK has enjoyed lots of sunshine recently, however, the Met Office are forecasting temperatures to return to closer to average by the end of the weekend and into next week.
Met Office UK 5 day weather forecast
Today (April 10)
Low cloud, mist and fog clearing to leave a dry and sunny day for most, however cloud lingering across the far southeast into the afternoon. Breezy in the far northwest, but light winds elsewhere. Feeling warm, especially in the east.
Tonight (April 10)
Many places dry and clear with some fog and frost patches developing, mainly in southern and central areas. Cloudier and breezy in northwest Scotland with patchy drizzle.
Friday
Early low cloud and fog clearing to leave a dry, warm and sunny day for many. Remaining cloudy with rain in the far northwest at times.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday
Dry to start on Saturday, but increasingly cloudy with showery rain in the northwest, and far south later. Turning cooler with sunny spells and showers on Sunday and Monday.
