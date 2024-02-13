Sunderland's Yuvraaj scoops top title at Nation's Curry Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's Yuvraaj restaurant is the best of British.

The Ashbrooke venue - three times voted Sunderland Echo readers' curryhouse of the year - was named Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the Nation's Curry Awards 2024.

Owner Monie Hussain and members of his team travelled to Manchester on Monday, February 12, to hear the news at a presentation ceremony which attracted the cream of the country's restaurants and takeaways.

Monie Hussain with Yuvraaj's trophy

Yuvraaj was actually up for two awards and the team were saddened to lose out on the trophy for Best Curry Of the Year - but disappointment soon turned to joy as Monie was invited up on stage to collect the trophy for Best Fine Dining Restaurant.

"I was just in a state of shock - I was speechless," he said. "I just went blank for a little bit. I could not believe it.

"There were some great establishments there and just to be nominated in the top ten was an amazing honour.

"We were up against some really good establishments and it was a big turnout. There were people there from all over the country."

Monie was quick to thank his loyal customers for the support that has seen Yuvraaj emerge from Covid lockdown more successful than ever.

"At the end of the day, it is not just about us, it is about the customers- they are why we do what we do and they are the people that we work for," he said.

"They are the ones who keep us going and come out and support us through the year.

Yuvraaj

"And it is great for the staff - they all feel that their hard work has been recognised.

"I feel quite proud and privileged to have been there and been able to represent Sunderland," he added.