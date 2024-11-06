A Sunderland café which was forced to close after a dispute with its energy supplier is back in business - with a little help from its friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shutters went down at the Seaglass Café in High Street West at the beginning of September.

Now it has reopened with help from Sunderland BID’s utilities partner Procure Smart, which helps businesses get the best deals for a whole range of services including utilities, telecoms and even card payment solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaglass café owner Liam Brown with Lauren Ayres, Business Account Manager at Procure Smart | bid

Cafe manager and chef James Usher said the assistance they had received had been invaluable.

“We are so grateful to the BID for introducing us,” he said.

“We were being bounced around from one person to the next and could also never get any response to any of the questions we raised about the bills.

“We were shut for 35 days, which is devastating for a small business, but Procure Smart worked to get us reconnected so we could reopen and are still working with us to get the on-going situation resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James added that, as well as being extremely helpful and having the insider knowledge to be able to get straight to the right people, Procure Smart’s attitude was second to none.

“We had a number of companies get in touch and offer to help but they all wanted something like a promise that we would sign up with them when it was all sorted,” he said.

“Procure Smart was just happy to help, although of course we will definitely be using them when this is all completed.

We’re absolutely over the moon with what they have done and how they continue to help us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Shields, Managing Director of Procure Smar,t said that the company was still working to get a satisfactory outcome.

“Because we work in the industry day in and day out we have the contacts to go directly to the right people and to be able to sort out situations like this,” he said.

“We followed the paper trail for James and have helped him take the case to the Energy Ombudsman.

“We are still in almost daily contact and will continue to work on his behalf. It’s just part of the service we offer and we’re delighted to work so closely with Sunderland BID and be able to support all of the businesses in the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, believes that there are many businesses that can benefit from Procure Smart: “As part of our commitment to supporting businesses in the city we work with Procure Smart so they can help them save money and get the best deals available,” she said.

“It’s also invaluable to have an expert in your corner on the occasion that an issue does arise and that is also all part of the service that Procure Smart offers.”

For further information on how BID levy payers and affiliates can benefit contact [email protected] with Sunderland BID x Procure Smart in the subject line.