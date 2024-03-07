Sunderland's Revive Reuse shop celebrates first year of business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shop breathing new life into items that would otherwise have gone to waste has saved more than 100 tonnes in its first year.

Among the 135,000 plus items which would otherwise have been burned to produce electricity but have been saved by the Revive Reuse shop at Sunderland City Council's ’s Pallion Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) were 3,076 pairs of shoes, 14,898 books, 724 lamps, 393 jigsaws, 3,700 CDs and 886 women’s jumpers.

(from left) Coun Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City at Sunderland City Council; Elizabeth Palmer, Chief Executive of the St Vincent de Paul Society and shop manager Donna Scott

The St Vincent’s Revive Reuse shop is operated by the St Vincent De Paul Society for England & Wales (SVP), with all the proceeds going towards the charity's work to tackle poverty and help some of the most vulnerable people in society through their person-to-person support.

This includes a befriending service, debt advice and the provision of emergency food parcels.

Finds donated to the shop in its first year include a Mulberry handbag, vintage Barbour coats, Ercol furniture, a rare, boxed set of Matchbox cars – and a euphonium. And the shop has also become so popular that it's not unknown for customers to visit several times a day to check for new stock which is coming in all the time.

An appeal for prom dresses last Spring resulted in the shop being able to give away more than 40 dresses to people who would otherwise have struggled to afford them.

Coun Claire Rowntree is the city council's , Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City: "The reuse shop has been a fantastic addition to the facilities on offer at Pallion HWRC since it opened last year," she said.

"We know how important the environment is for our residents, so ventures like this are a key part of our ongoing drive to make Sunderland a clean green city.

"It's brilliant to see the shop becoming so popular, and so many shoes, books and items that people no longer have a use for being recycled and resold at affordable prices to take on a new lease of life in a new home.

"Having the shop on site means that anyone who’s having a clear-out can bring things they no longer need or have room for, to the re-use shop when they visit the household waste and recycling centre, instead of just throwing them out. It's also been brilliant for people looking to make their budget go further in the current cost of living crisis."

St Vincent de Paul Society chief executive Elizabeth Palmer thanked the members of the public who had helped make the shop a success: "Thank you to everyone who has made the first year a resounding success.

The Revive Reuse shop has marked its first anniversary

"Revive Sunderland has shown that by donating pre-loved items that would otherwise have been destined for waste, we can raise vital funds for the SVP to support our work in local communities.

"The number of people turning to us for help has steadily increased as many more face food poverty, are struggling to pay bills, and face loneliness and isolation, so please keep your donations coming."

Carbon savings from 100 tonnes of items being reused rather than going to waste, also support Sunderland’s target to become carbon neutral by 2040. The savings, which equate to 2.13 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (or CO2e), demonstrate the impact residents can have in helping make Sunderland a clean and green city.

The reuse shop opens 7 days a week to shop or donate and there is no need to have a permit to shop or donate.

Shop manager Donna Scott added: "It's a real team effort. We currently have 15 staff and volunteers who work super hard to keep things going.