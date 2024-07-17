Sunderland's restaurants are 'among the country's cleanest'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland's restaurants and cafes are among the cleanest in the country according to new research.

The data reveals which UK cities, excluding in Scotland, are home to restaurants with the highest percentage of 5-star food hygiene ratings.

Catering supplier Alliance Online has analysed the 30 largest towns and cities with data provided by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Sunderland came third with 86.33% of restaurants and cafes classed as "very good" for cleanliness, fractionally behind first-placed Nottingham on 87.43% and Bournemouth on 86.93%.

To meet the 5-star rating requirement, restaurants must make sure they maintain cleaning routines, strict food handling practices, up-to-date staff training, effective waste management and provide food hygiene posters and signage.

The FSA’s Food Hygiene Ratings data was used to find the number 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, and 0 rated restaurants in each town or city. Sunderland had less than 1% on 0 and 1 star ratings.

The number of restaurants with each rating was then divided by the total number of restaurants analysed in each place to find the percentage.

Rachael Kiss at Alliance Online said: “It is critically important for restaurants to adhere to the cleanliness requirements set by the FSA.

"Maintaining high standards of hygiene is not just about compliance, but it’s about ensuring the safety and well-being of customers, as there is potential for serious health risks and foodborne illnesses if cleanliness isn’t seen as a priority.”

Bottom of the league was Swansea on 57.36%. London was 26th on 62.91%. Middlesbrough came a respectable 5th on 81.50%, with Newcastle 18th on 71.15% and with 3.21% on 0 and 1 star ratings.

Another recent study by online training provider High Speed Training placed Sunderland 34th out of 58.

However, that study examined all 535 of the city's food premises. In the Alliance Online study only businesses classified as "restaurant/cafe/canteen" were analysed. Restaurants which are "awaiting inspection" were not.

The High Speed Training analysis gave Sunderland's 535 outlets an average rating of 4.49 out of five; not far behind top placed Southport on 4.91.