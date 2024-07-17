Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a Sunderland care home donned their best bib and tucker for a summer prom.

Staff, family and friends chipped in to help make sure the event at Lansbury Court in Castletown was a smash hit.

Home events co-ordinator Carol White came up with the idea: “When all the schools were doing their proms, I thought ‘Why can’t we do a prom for our residents, why can’t they have what the young ones have got?’, so we looked at doing something.

“We have got one lady who is coming up to 101 and she has been absolutely buzzing.”

And she thanked everyone involved with the home for the support they had given to make the event a success: “I asked the care staff and the residents’ friends and family if they could donate anything to help - dresses, jewellery and the like - and there was a great response,” said Carol.

“For five months, I have been pulling it together and everyone has mucked in.”

Carol, 62, has been at Lansbury Court for 15 years and divides her time between her roles as a care worker and the home’s events co-ordiantor.

“I have got two jobs here, care assistant and organising the entertainments and I love it,” she said.

“There are a lot of people who say ‘Which do you prefer, the care side or the activity side?’ but they are both different and I love them both.

“Even when you are doing the care work, you are still taking part in activities with the residents and when you are doing acitivities, it is still part of caring for the residents.

“If I did not love it so much, I wouldn't still be here.”