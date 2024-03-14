Sunderland's favourite football shirts revealed - Sunderland A.F.C top the list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The research, conducted by football shirt retailer UKSoccerShop, utilised Google Keyword Planner to analyze regional searches for Premier and Championship League teams' shirts throughout 2023, pinpointing each region's preferred team.

The data revealed a clear preference among football supporters residing in Sunderland, with Sunderland's home team kit leading the pack, garnering 1,900 searches in 2023.

Following closely behind is Manchester City's shirt, ranking as the second most favored among Sunderland residents, with 430 searches. The Manchester United kit secures the title of Sunderland's third favorite football shirt, boasting 420 searches throughout 2023.

Rounding out the rankings are Newcastle United and Liverpool, securing the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Over the course of 2023, there were 390 searches for the Newcastle United kit and 310 searches for Liverpool shirts among Sunderland's football enthusiasts.

The study also revealed the most popular football shirts nationally, over the past five years.

Manchester United has consistently taken the top spot with the most sought-after kit in the UK, except for 2019, when Liverpool shirts were the favoured kit.

Liverpool and Arsenal battle for second and third place every year, leaving Manchester City and Chelsea to sit in either the fourth or fifth position. Despite ranking lower than Manchester United and Liverpool, appearing in the top five consistently indicates they still have a dedicated fan base.

Speaking on the findings, Simon Pretswell, CEO of UKSoccerShop, said: "The data reflects the enduring popularity of football fans across the UK. It is particularly interesting to identify each region's favourite football team, and it’s clear Manchester United shirts are a fan favourite, as they’ve topped the ranking nationally four years in a row.”