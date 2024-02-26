We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £46,000, while the lowest is £27,700.

The ONS breaks Sunderland down into 36 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023 and relating to the financial year ending 2020.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information.

Some of Sunderland's neighbourhoods with the highest income

Tunstall and Hillview The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Tunstall and Hillview, where households had an estimated total annual income of £46,900

Seaburn The neighbourhood with the joint second highest average household income was Seaburn, where households had an estimated total annual income of £44,000

Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield The neighbourhood with the joint second highest average household income was Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield, where households had an estimated total annual income of £44,000