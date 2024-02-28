We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £46,000, while the lowest is £27,700.

The ONS breaks Sunderland down into 36 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023 and relating to the financial year ending 2020.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information.

Some of the Sunderland neighbourhoods with least disposable income The figures cover the financial year ending in 2020

Town End Farm The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Town End Farm, where households had an estimated total annual income of £27,200

Hylton Red House and Marley Pots The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Hylton Red House and Marley Pots, where households had an estimated total annual income of £27,900

Southwick The neighbourhood with the third lowest average household income was Southwick, where households had an estimated total annual income of £29,000