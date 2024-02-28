News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s 18 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income according to the Office for National Statistics, including Town End Farm, Hendon and Hetton

By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:28 GMT

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £46,000, while the lowest is £27,700.

The ONS breaks Sunderland down into 36 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023 and relating to the financial year ending 2020.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information.

The figures cover the financial year ending in 2020

1. Some of the Sunderland neighbourhoods with least disposable income

2. Town End Farm

3. Hylton Red House and Marley Pots

4. Southwick

