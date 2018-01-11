Sunderland women urged to make Race for Life their New Year’s resolution

Sunderland women are being urged to hit the road and help the war on cancer.

Cancer Research UK is inviting entrants for its Race for Life 5k or 10k events at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, June 3.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK’s Sunderland event manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in the North East to commit to getting a little more active in 2018 by signing up for Race for Life and taking on a new fitness challenge.

“For those who need some extra encouragement to get moving, Race for Life offers the ultimate motivation. That’s because by taking part and raising money, participants will be helping to fund vital cancer research.

“It’s time to mark the New Year and make a resolution to remember. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, local women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a hugely moving experience. It’s a special opportunity for people to come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding crucial research.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to pound the pavements or stroll to the finish, every step women take will help to support life-saving research,” said Fiona.

Dr Áine McCarthy, Cancer Research UK’s senior science communications officer, said: “Signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a great opportunity for women looking to kick-start a healthier lifestyle.

“Being regularly active has long-term health benefits, as research shows that even moderate physical activity can help reduce the risk of cancer. Brisk walking counts - anything that gets you warm and a little out of breath.

“By taking part and raising money, women in Sunderland will also be supporting our scientists and researchers to make vital strides forward in research. There are over 200 types of cancer and we need continued investment in research to help us find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them all.”

Sunderland women are being offered 30% off entry fees for Race for Life 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids, Half Marathon and Hike events this month.

Oranisers are also looking for volunteers to help out at this year’s Race for Life.

“Whatever time and skills you have to share, we’ve got the perfect role for you and there is training available on the day,” said Fiona.

“The atmosphere promises to be electric as people from all walks of life unite in the fight against cancer. We’re calling on local men

and women to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.”

To enter Race for Life or volunteer visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.