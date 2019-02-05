Sunderland woman takes on Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of dad

A Sunderland woman who climbed one of the world’s highest mountains in memory of her dad has been recognised for her charity challenge.

Kimberley Jackson, 35, decided to scale Mount Kilimanjaro, in aid of the Stroke Association.

Kimberley Jackson, 35, took on the challenge of a lifetime in June 2017 by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for the Stroke Association.

Standing at a massive 19,341 ft, the mountain is the largest in Africa.

Kimberly was inspired to take on the gruelling challenge after losing her father, Alan Stringer, to a stroke when he was just 41.

The dedicated fundraiser, who works as part of the management team at the Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland, was faced with altitude sickness and temperatures as low as -20 during the eight-day climb, which she completed back in June 2017.

And now her efforts have been recognised with a regional award from the Stroke Association.

Kimberley Jackson was handed a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award from the Stroke Association in recognition of her outstanding fundraising efforts for the charity.

Kimberly recieved a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award from the charity for her fundraising mission, which saw her raise more than £4,100.

She said: “I was really surprised to be nominated, and so pleased.

“I’ve never done anything like this before.

“Our centre director, Andrew Bradley, decided to take on the challenge for his 50th birthday and when he mentioned it to me, I said sign me up!

“As part of the management team at Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland, I was able to organise raffles, tombolas and activities at work which was brilliant to help reach my fundraising target.

“During the climb itself, I really struggled with the altitude and freezing cold temperatures at night.

“But I was determined to make it and even though I had to crawl the last four hours, I made it to the top!

“It was one of the hardest but most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”

The Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards recognise the courage shown by stroke survivors and carers as well as the great work and commitment shown by health professionals, groups and supporter organisations.

Kimberly was nominated for the accolade by Dave Shearer, events manager at the Stroke Association.

Dave said: “Having lost her father to a stroke at such a young age, stroke has certainly changed not only Kimberley’s life, but the rest of her family’s.

“Kimberley self-funded the trip to Kilimanjaro in order to ensure that the donations made by her friends, family and colleagues went to support the charity without having to cover the costs of the trip.

“The superb amount raised will go a long way to support stroke survivors and their families as they adapt to a life after stroke.”

Kimberley received her Highly Commended certificate at a celebratory event at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham on Tuesday, January 15.