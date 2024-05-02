Sunderland woman Margaret goes back to her medieval roots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Margaret Pickard née Errington, seated, with son Steve and daughter-in-law Julie in the historic pub.

A Sunderland great grandmother, who learned in lockdown that she is descended from one of Northumberland’s oldest families, has paid an emotional visit to a former ancestral home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Pickard, formerly Errington, 84 and from Fulwell, had no idea her family could trace its roots back for centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But during lockdown her son Steve researched their family tree, revealing that not only have Erringtons lived in Northumberland since before the 1066 Norman Conquest, but that an historic building linked to the family still survives.

Ponteland pub The Blackbird stands exactly where Henry III of England and Alexander of Scotland signed a 1244 peace treaty.

Peace didn’t last. In 1388 the building and much of the village was ruined by an army of Scots retreating north from battle.

It remained almost derelict until 1597 when Mark Errington, one of Margaret’s ancestors, rebuilt the Old Castle as a manor house and lived as a country gentleman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little is known of him, other than that he had 16 children, but the manor remained in the family for 200 years, before later becoming an eating house and in the last century, licensed as The Blackbird Inn.

However, the castles remains were left to rot, until in 1935 pub chain Robert Deuchar Ltd restored it, preserving the ancient tower, Tudor fireplace and many other features still seen today.

When Steve, whose research has also revealed “we’re descended from Plantagenet kings, contacted its current owners, the Northumberland Pub Company, staff made sure Margaret and family received a VIP welcome.

Steve said: “It was so emotional for mam. They looked after us beautifully and they showed us where our ancestor’s memory is preserved on a plaque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve always been interested in history as a family but when you can place your own family members at the heart of it all it just makes it really come alive.

The Blackbird - historic Ponteland pub.

“We can’t stop thinking about Mark Errington and his family and the lives they must have lived; and it’s fantastic that his home is not only still standing but has been so carefully preserved and cared for.”