Sunderland Wetherspoon's pubs to run 12-day beer festival with pints from £1.99
Discerning drinkers can sample beers from around the globe at pocket-friendly prices, thanks to a 12-day event at Wetherspoon pubs in Wearside.
A range of up to 25 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at five of the chain's branches in the area.
The beers will be priced from £1.99 to £2.49 a pint.
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.
The participating pubs are:
- The William Jameson in Fawcett Street, Sunderland
- The Cooper Rose in Albion Place, Sunderland
- The Wild Boar in Frederick Place, Houghton,
- The Sir William de Wessyngton in Victoria Road, Washington
- The Hat and Feathers in Church Street, Seaham
The pubs will host the festival from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17, inclusive.
The beers on offer include those from brewers in Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.
The pubs will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival, a spokesperson for Whetherspoon said, including a number of vegan beers.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.
The festival line-up includes:
- Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery)
- Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame)
- Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan)
- Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery)
- Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales)
- Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA)
- Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany)
- Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery)
- Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium)
- Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery)
- Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy)
Leanne Surtees, manager of the William Jameson, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.
"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs as part of the festival magazine, and a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.
All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.