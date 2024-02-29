Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Picture issued by Wetherspoon.

Discerning drinkers can sample beers from around the globe at pocket-friendly prices, thanks to a 12-day event at Wetherspoon pubs in Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of up to 25 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at five of the chain's branches in the area.

The beers will be priced from £1.99 to £2.49 a pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

The participating pubs are:

The William Jameson in Fawcett Street, Sunderland

The Cooper Rose in Albion Place, Sunderland

The Wild Boar in Frederick Place, Houghton,

The Sir William de Wessyngton in Victoria Road, Washington

The Hat and Feathers in Church Street, Seaham

The pubs will host the festival from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17, inclusive.

The beers on offer include those from brewers in Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.

The pubs will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival, a spokesperson for Whetherspoon said, including a number of vegan beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.

The festival line-up includes:

Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery)

Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame)

Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan)

Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery)

Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales)

Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA)

Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany)

Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery)

Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium)

Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery)

Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy)

Leanne Surtees, manager of the William Jameson, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs as part of the festival magazine, and a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.