Sunderland weather forecast: This is when temperatures will soar in Sunderland

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to 15C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be mostly bright, with sunshine throughout the morning.The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, before turning to bright, uninterrupted sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature remain at 8C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C. The temperature will continue to increase as the week progresses, reaching 15C by Saturday.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 19 April to Sunday 28 April said: “Many places will be dry for Good Friday, with warm sunny spells.

“The cloudiest areas are likely to be in the northwest, and along some eastern coastlines, where it will be a little cooler.

“The rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be, and whether there may be some rain in northwestern parts of the UK.”