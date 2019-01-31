Sunderland weather forecast: This is when snow will hit Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells, icy conditions, snow and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather for snow and ice is then in place from 6pm today (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb).

The Met Office said: “Showers will develop during Thursday night and continue into Friday morning falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow. Snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible in places by Friday morning. Ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see some sunny spells and cool conditions, with the temperature of -5C climbing to 0C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of 2C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 0C. Sleet is set to hit between 5pm and 6pm, with snow set to hit from 11pm onwards.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will remain cool with a mixture of light rain and snow throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of 0C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 4 Feb to Wednesday 13 Feb said: “Rain and hill snow will clear later on Monday, however further rain, sleet and snow will possibly arrive from the west on Tuesday.

“It will stay mostly cold, with frost and ice likely overnight. Thereafter, it is likely to stay changeable, with further spells of rain, sleet and snow interspersed by sunshine and showers. The wind will be brisk at times, with gales around exposed coasts and over higher ground.

“After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, although further colder interludes are still possible. Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder.”