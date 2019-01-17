Sunderland weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Sunderland today

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict periods icy conditions, below freezing conditions, sleet and light snow showers.

There are two Met Office warnings currently in place across the UK, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place for Sunderland until 11am this morning, as wintry conditions continue.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict periods icy conditions, below freezing conditions, sleet and light snow showers

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see cool, icy conditions, with the temperature reaching just 2C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

According to the Met Office, ‘sleet showers’ will hit Sunderland between 12pm and 1pm, with ‘light snow’ set hit between 1pm and 2pm. Snow and sleet will then turn to rain during the rest of the afternoon, with the temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature plummeting after 6pm, dipping to 1C by 8pm. The temperature overnight will reach -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures remaining cold. The morning will see temperatures of 0C, reaching 3C during the afternoon and remaining so into the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for said: “Cold weather will predominate throughout and Monday will start with a widespread frost.

“Most places will probably be dry and bright during the day but rain showers are likely in the southeast at first.

“It will be windy in northwest Scotland, with blustery showers and further snow on hills. The showers may well spread further south and east on Tuesday.

“These are likely to bring hill snow to many areas, and perhaps some snow at low levels for a time. The timing of this is quite uncertain though.

“Unsettled and generally cold weather will continue, bringing rain, sleet and sometimes snow. Snow is possible anywhere but more likely over northern and eastern areas and over high ground. Overnight frosts remain likely.”