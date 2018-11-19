Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today as temperatures plummet

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 4C.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, but the temperature will begin to dip from 2pm onward.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light rain will then hit from 7pm onward, easing slightly after 10pm. The temperature will be 8C overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see heavy rain from 11am onward, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office, Wednesday to Friday in the North East will see “Winds easing, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, wintry across hills. Becoming drier and brighter on Friday. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Through the rest of November, there will often be cloudy skies, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hillsnow in the north of the UK.

“There will be some sunny spells too, although the breeze will make for a marked wind chill at times, especially in the south and west where there may be gales in exposed areas.”